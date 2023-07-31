Home page politics

Denmark sees the security of its own country potentially threatened by the burning of the Koran – and is now considering legal action.

Copenhagen – Is Denmark restricting the right of assembly? The government is considering this step in order to prevent protests with the burning of the Koran in the future under certain conditions. Copenhagen is considering action against such demonstrations when “other countries, cultures and religions are offended and this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least in terms of security,” the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (30 July).

“Of course, this must be done within the framework of constitutionally protected freedom of expression,” the ministry added. Freedom of expression is still very broad in Denmark and one of the country’s most important values, they say.

Koran desecration: Tensions between Denmark and Islamic countries

In Denmark and Sweden there had recently been several demonstrations in which the Koran was set on fire or the Muslim holy book was desecrated with kicks. The actions had caused enormous tensions between the two Nordic countries and Islamic countries. Several countries in the Middle East summoned the ambassadors of Sweden and Denmark. Saudi Arabia and Iraq convened a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expected to take place on Monday.

The reactions in Iraq, whose government expelled the Swedish ambassador, were particularly violent. Earlier, demonstrators in Baghdad broke into the Swedish embassy and set fire to it.

Now Turkey has also called on Denmark to take concrete steps to prevent further “heinous actions” taking place under the guise of freedom of expression, the news agency reports Reuters. At the end of June, Turkish President Erdogan reacted indignantly to an anti-Koran demonstration in Sweden and spoke of “arrogant people in the West”.

Against burning of the Koran: Denmark is looking for a “legal instrument”

The Danish government stated that in many parts of the world Denmark is now “recognized as a country that allows insults and denigration of cultures, religions and traditions of other countries”. In fact, some protest actions were mainly about provocation. This could have “significant consequences”.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement that he was in close contact with his Danish colleague Mette Frederiksen in connection with the desecration of the Koran. Sweden has already started to “examine the legal situation” and is considering “measures to strengthen our national security and the security of Swedes in Sweden and around the world,” Kristersson wrote Instagram.

Sweden had previously stated that it would examine whether the Swedish law on public order could be amended. This should give the police the opportunity to end demonstrations that threatened the security of Sweden. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Sunday the government in Copenhagen would also look for “a legal instrument” that would allow authorities to prevent the burning of Korans in front of other countries’ embassies. (lrg/dpa)