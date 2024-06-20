Jude Bellingham made the sad song his own in Gelsenkirchen. He internalized it and improved it in the spirit of Lennon and McCartney. He did not disappoint his audience, the half a million English fans who, according to the British Foreign Office, have traveled to Germany to follow their team, something that they practice devoutly with or without a ticket, since what really concerns them is the double ritual: beer and the improvisation of lyrics adapted to religious or secular melodies from their popular culture. In Bellingham, as the Real Madrid fans do at the Bernabéu, they dedicated Hey Jude, by the Beatles. His goal against Serbia this Sunday (1-0) became the perfect excuse to transform the crowd into a sublime chorus and a match that otherwise would have been a cause for concern, into a cause for communion. The Veltins Arena resounded with the chorus, a handful of notes as famous as the prelude to the Well-Tempered Clavier, and Bellingham ran across the field displaying his antelope body and pointing at himself with his index finger, in case anyone doubted the importance of he.