Denmark overwhelmed 4-1 and eliminated Russia qualifying for the second-placed second-placed round of 16 thanks to Belgium’s 2-0 win over Finland. A network of Damsgaard, a gift from Zobnin to Poulsen and the final seals of Christensen and Maehle are worth the first three points of the tournament to the Danes who are given the ticket for the Johan Cruijff ArenA match in Amsterdam against Wales. The match in the first half hour of play alternates sudden gusts to stalls and prolonged ball circulation of the selection of Hjulmand with almost 70% of possession. First ring of the match in the 29th minute: Hojbjerg coordinates from long distance and lets off an inspiration that touches the post. The distance solution seems to be the preferred one. And it is the play from outside the area of ​​a single that unlocks the result. At 38 ‘the Sampdoria playmaker Damsgaard takes the stage and does it with a shot from the edge that leaves Safonov stunned and is worth the 1-0 Danish.

The recovery follows the same script: rhythms blocked, Russia struggles to look out from Schmeichel’s side and Denmark fails to construct dangerous actions. As in the first half, the doubling comes from an episode. On the contrary, from a mistake: Zobnin misses the back pass and gives an empty-net assist to Poulsen who supports on the net. But at 68 ‘there is the new turning point of the match: Sobolev falls to the ground after a slight contact with Vestergaard, the referee Turpin concedes the penalty and Dzyuba from eleven meters makes no mistake. The own goal by H radecky that directs Finland-Belgium gives a roar to the Copenhagen crowd and greater serenity for Poulsen and his teammates. And in the 79th minute there is the three of a kind from Denmark with another shot from distance. After a save by Safonov and a defensive block, Christensen coordinates and from outside the box signs the 3-1 with a lethal lash. Russia is unbalanced and also suffers poker. At 82 ‘Maehle steals the ball, leads a counterattack and closes it with a shot at the near post that is worth the final 4-1.

