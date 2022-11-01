Denmark | Door-to-door polls: In the Danish parliamentary elections, neither group gets a majority

Early elections were decided because of the Danish mink scandal.

Door-to-door surveys according to Denmark, neither the left-wing red bloc nor the right-wing blue bloc is getting a majority in the parliament in the country’s early elections. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on door-to-door surveys.

Prime minister by Mette Frederiksen led by the Social Democratic Party fought to maintain its dominant position in the parliamentary elections held on Tuesday.

It was predicted for the left-wing group led by Frederiksen Danish Broadcasting Corporation’s DR in door-to-door polls, 85 seats out of the 179-seat parliament. 73 seats were predicted for the right-wing bloc.

The red bloc is thus in the lead, but it would not be enough for a majority yet.

Thus, Moderaterne, which took part in the elections as a new party and defines itself as a liberal centrist party, and is led by the former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. 17 seats were predicted for the party.

To the elections ended seven months early. The new elections were caused by the mink scandal that started last year, i.e. Denmark’s decision to end all mink when some of the animals were found to have the coronavirus.

The decision was later found to be illegal, as a result of which Frederiksen’s minority government lost its support.