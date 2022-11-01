Denmark | Door-to-door polls: In the Danish parliamentary elections, neither bloc gets a majority

Early elections were decided because of the Danish mink scandal.

Door-to-door surveys according to Denmark, neither the left-wing red bloc nor the right-wing blue bloc is getting a majority in the parliament in the country’s early elections.

Prime minister by Mette Frederiksen led by the Social Democratic Party fought to maintain its dominant position in the parliamentary elections held on Tuesday.

To the elections ended seven months early. The new elections were caused by the mink scandal that started last year, i.e. Denmark’s decision to end all mink when some of the animals were found to have the coronavirus.

The decision was later found to be illegal, as a result of which Frederiksen’s minority government lost its support.

The news is updated.