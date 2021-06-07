Denmark devises a new way to encourage receiving the Corona vaccine

Danish researchers have resorted to an innovative way to encourage people to receive a vaccine against the emerging coronavirus.

The researchers used virtual reality technology through an experiment aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of the virus and the importance of receiving vaccinations against it.

In the experiment conducted by the University of Copenhagen, participants put on goggles to play the role of an elderly person crossing the field trying to avoid passers-by wearing red clothes because they have COVID-19. As for those who received the vaccination, they wear blue clothes.

“It’s definitely fun,” said Adam, a participant in the experiment, which was conducted in a Copenhagen park. “You feel like you’re in an atmosphere dominated by the Corona virus.”

Adam said he had already decided to receive a COVID-19 antidote.

“We know from similar studies that after people go through a virtual reality experience like this, they increase their willingness to get vaccinated. We’ve already noticed that with Covid,” said Robert Born, professor of psychology at the University of Copenhagen, referring to a previous study conducted by researchers online.

He noted that the idea could be used in doctors’ offices.

The World Health Organization estimates that vaccination saves between four and five million deaths annually.

In a survey conducted by the European Union Agency “Eurofund” in the period from February to March, it was found that more than a quarter of adolescents in the Union refuse to receive Covid-19 vaccines.