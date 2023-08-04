Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Denmark | Denmark tightens border control due to the weakened security situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Denmark | Denmark tightens border control due to the weakened security situation

The Koran has been burned several times in Copenhagen, which has raised the threat of terrorism in the country, according to the Danish security service PET.

of Denmark the police are tightening border control due to the weakened security situation, says the Danish Ministry of Justice. According to the ministry, passengers coming from Sweden are subjected to random border checks.

The Koran has been burned several times in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, which has raised the threat of terrorism in the country, according to the Danish security service PET.

The tightened border control will be in effect at least until Thursday of next week.

Denmark has a single land border only with Germany. Instead, the Juutinrauma bridge between Denmark and Sweden was completed in 2000.

#Denmark #Denmark #tightens #border #control #due #weakened #security #situation

See also  United States In Texas, the synagogue released all bank inmates
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A new player in the English Premier League on the Saudi Hilal radar

A new player in the English Premier League on the Saudi Hilal radar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result