Denmark | Denmark tightens border control due to the weakened security situation

The Koran has been burned several times in Copenhagen, which has raised the threat of terrorism in the country, according to the Danish security service PET.

of Denmark the police are tightening border control due to the weakened security situation, says the Danish Ministry of Justice. According to the ministry, passengers coming from Sweden are subjected to random border checks.

The Koran has been burned several times in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, which has raised the threat of terrorism in the country, according to the Danish security service PET.

The tightened border control will be in effect at least until Thursday of next week.

Denmark has a single land border only with Germany. Instead, the Juutinrauma bridge between Denmark and Sweden was completed in 2000.