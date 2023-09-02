Denmark | Denmark raises its economic forecast thanks to strong exports of diet pills

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk became Europe’s most valuable company on Friday.

of Denmark the government is clearly raising its forecast for the country’s economic growth this year thanks to the strong growth in pharmaceutical industry exports. The largest company in the country’s pharmaceutical industry is drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

According to the economic forecast published on Friday, the Danish Ministry of Economy predicts that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 1.2 percent this year. In its previous forecast in May, the ministry predicted GDP growth of 0.6 percent.

“The production of Novo Nordisk and the rest of the pharmaceutical industry has remained at a high level in the first half of the year, and a new record was reached in production in June,” the financial forecast says, according to the Reuters news agency.

The business of Novo Nordisk, the star company of the Danish economy, has grown rapidly this year, when the slimming drug it developed called Wegovy has become a hit product around the world.

Novo Nordisk’s growth prospects are indicated by the fact that on Friday it became Europe’s most valuable company listed on the stock exchange. For two and a half years, the largest company by market value was the French luxury product manufacturer LVMH.

Novo Nordisk’s other popular product, in addition to the Wegovy slimming drug, is the diabetes drug Ozempic, which is also used by many for weight control.

Novo Nordisk’s stock has risen 17 percent since August 8. Then the company toldthat Wegovy also reduces serious cardiovascular problems.

On Friday, Novo Nordisk’s market value increased to approximately 391 billion euros, while LVMH’s market value remained at approximately 387 billion euros. The market value of Nordea, the most valuable company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, was EUR 36 billion on Friday.

Elsewhere In the Danish economy, the outlook is for the pharmaceutical industry. According to the Ministry of Economy’s forecast, growth has already slowed down in some industrial sectors. The prospects are also overshadowed by the weak economic growth of Denmark’s neighboring countries.

The ministry kept its forecast for next year’s economic growth unchanged. According to the forecast, Denmark’s GDP would grow by 1.4 percent next year.