Denmark Denmark is withdrawing Syrian residence permits, forced returns are not yet in sight

Denmark is so far the only EU country that has judged Syria to be a “safe” return to Damascus. There are about 32,000 asylum-seekers in Denmark, of whom about 5,000 have been allowed to remain in Syria due to general insecurity and not, for example, personal persecution.

Danish Syrian living in Vejle Sabriya al-Fayyad received bad news at the end of March. According to the e-mail, the residence permits for her and her two daughters have been revoked as Denmark considers it safe to return from Damascus, Syria and neighboring areas.

There has not been a war in Damascus for a long time.

However, this does not comfort al-Fayyad, who is receiving treatment for traumatic stress in Denmark, whose husband and brother died under the current president. Bashar al-Assadin in the hands of the administration.

Al-Fayyad’s two sons are not subject to the revocation of their residence permits, as they would probably be forced to join the Syrian armed forces because of their age.

“I am afraid I will be arrested and they will ask: Where are your sons? They have to perform their military service, ”al-Fayyad says in an interview with AFP.

She wonders who would take care in that situation of her 10- and 12-year-old daughters, who have only attended school in Denmark and do not know how to write or read Arabic.

Danish a strict line on immigration and asylum has already been pursued by previous governments. In the country’s parliament, the line has the support of the majority.

Also the Prime Minister of the Social Democrats Mette Frederiksen has been strict: according to him, Denmark ‘s goal must be for “zero asylum seekers” to enter the country.

“We have had increasing integration problems, unemployment, high crime rates, cultural confrontation, and we do not want these problems to grow any further,” explains the Social Democrat’s director of immigration. Rasmus Stoklund To AFP.

A strict refugee line and possible return of Syrians have also been opposed in protests, such as those to be held again later in Wednesday in Copenhagen.

Under Danish law, a person can be granted asylum and a temporary residence permit if conditions in the country of origin are generally too uneasy and violent. There is no expiry date on the residence permit, but the permit can be revoked if conditions are considered to have improved in the country of origin.

Sabriya al-Fayyad fears for her daughters who do not know how to write or read Arabic.­

Denmark is so far the only EU country to have reached such a conclusion with regard to Syria, or more specifically the Damascus region. There are about 32,000 shelters in Denmark received Syrians, of whom around 5,000 have been allowed to remain in Syria due to general insecurity and not, for example, personal persecution.

Based on the policy, hundreds of Syrian residence permits have been re-evaluated. A negative decision can be appealed to the Refugee Council, and many have had the original decision overturned. Still, for example Amnesty International according to the data, for several dozen, the expiry of the residence permit is final.

Traditionally Denmark’s line on Syria, which is considered a human rights defender, is paradoxical in that the country still does not want to have anything to do with the regime of al-Assad in power in Damascus.

Consequently, Syrians who have lost their residence permit are not going to be forcibly returned, as Denmark and Syria do not currently have diplomatic relations.

Voluntary return is possible but unlikely. As a result, those who have lost their residence permits are likely to be placed in special return centers to await a change in circumstances. The wait threatens to become long, as there are no signs of a change of regime in Syria.

In the return centers run by the penitentiary, Syrians who have already been integrated into Denmark in many ways do not have the right to work or study, and Danish language courses are also prohibited. The harsh conditions are thought to be an attempt to persuade those who have lost their residence permit to leave Denmark voluntarily and to act as a deterrent to others seeking to enter Denmark at all.