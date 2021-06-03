Denmark Denmark adopted a strict law that allows asylum seekers to be placed outside Europe

According to media reports, the country has been in talks with various African countries. Israel’s similar policy has been criticized.

Denmark continue to tighten its refugee policy. On Thursday, the country’s parliament passed a law allowing asylum seekers to be flown to centers outside the EU to await the processing of their application.

According to the news agency AFP, the Social Democratic prime minister Mette Frederiksen the government aims to curb people’s desire to seek asylum in Denmark.

The law was passed by 70 MPs after 24 voted against it, news agency Reuters reports.

New by law, asylum seekers must first enter Denmark or the country’s border and apply for asylum. They will then be flown to centers outside the EU in a country for which no information is yet available.

If the application is rejected, the asylum seeker must leave the country where he or she has been awaiting a Danish decision. If accepted, the asylum seeker will be allowed to remain in the country to which he was brought from Denmark, explained a migrant expert from the University of Copenhagen. Martin Lemberg-Pedersen To AFP.

Consequently, asylum cannot be obtained on Danish soil. Denmark’s goal is to reach zero asylum seekers. The country aims to take in refugees only through the UN quota program.

“If you apply for asylum in Denmark, you know that you will be sent away to a country outside Europe. Thus, we hope that people will stop applying for asylum, ”the Social Democrat MP explained. Rasmus Stoklund according to news agency Reuters.

European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz stated, according to Reuters, that the Commission has “fundamental concerns” about Danish law. According to Jahnz, the law is contrary to current EU rules and ongoing reforms.

According to him, the possibility to apply for asylum is a fundamental right of the Union.

Yet it is not known which country would cooperate with Denmark. The government has been reported to have negotiated with 5 to 10 countries, not all of which are democracies. In the Danish media, for example, Egypt, Eritrea and Ethiopia have been mentioned.

Rwanda has also appeared, to which Israel has previously transported African asylum seekers. In April, Denmark concluded a cooperation agreement with Rwanda on asylum seekers and migrants. However, according to AFP, the agreement did not specifically mention the process of enabling new legislation.

Israel’s policy of exporting people to third countries has been formally based on voluntariness. International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI) stated in its recent review that Israeli policy of relocating people to at least Rwanda and Uganda has been problematic and dangerous for many.

Also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has raised concerns about how Israel’s secret policy has endangered the situation of the people – and in some cases forced them on dangerous journeys to other African countries or to Europe.

Danish the new law is contrary to international refugee agreements, said the UNHCR’s Nordic Envoy Henrik Nordentoft news agency Ritzau.

“The threat is that Denmark will launch a domino phenomenon in which other countries in Europe and the surrounding area will start looking for opportunities to restrict the rights of refugees on their soil,” Nordentoft said.

According to the news agency Reuters, the new Danish law will further confuse the situation in the European Union. The reform of the common asylum policy has been debated in the EU for years.

The European Commission did last autumn proposal on how to reform the Union’s immigration legislation. The need for reform has been overwhelming since the 2015 immigration crisis.

The purpose of the package is to harmonize the reception and placement of people entering the EU illegally. A similar company got involved in disputes between member states during the previous commission.