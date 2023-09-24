Ambassador Barbin: Denmark refuses Russia’s requests in the Nord Stream case

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said that the kingdom not only did not agree to conduct a joint investigation with Moscow about the Nord Stream bombing, but also refused to fulfill most of its requests for legal assistance in this case, reports RIA News.

“No substantive progress has occurred. There is still no interaction with Denmark in the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” he said.

The diplomat clarified that for all this time Russia managed to receive only one response to the request, which stated that a certain cylindrical object was raised from the bottom of the Baltic Sea at the site of the explosion, which was subsequently identified as an empty used smoke buoy.

Earlier, the Swedish prosecutor’s office reported that the investigation into last year’s Nord Stream explosion was “at a delicate stage.” According to investigator Mats Ljungqvist, who is leading the case, the investigation should be completed by the end of this year.