Denmark | Demonstrators burned the Koran in Copenhagen

Last week, the burning and trampling of the Koran in Sweden also angered the Muslim world.

Small On Monday, a group of protesters set fire to Islam’s holy book, the Koran, in Denmark. The burning took place in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, reports news agency Reuters.

The group calls itself “Danish Patriots”. It worked in a similar way last week as well and broadcast the events live on Facebook.

Last in recent weeks several Korans have been burned or trampled in Sweden and Denmark.

On Saturday, thousands of Iraqis protested in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, against the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark. On Thursday, protesters broke into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire.