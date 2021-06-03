The Danish authorities have approved a law that allows the expulsion of asylum seekers outside Europe, reports Reuters…

“If you apply for asylum in Denmark, you will know that you will be sent to a country outside Europe, and thanks to this, we hope people will stop looking for asylum in Denmark,” said a spokesman for the country’s ruling Social Democratic Party on Migration Issues Rasmus Stoklund.

They will be able to await decisions on their request in special camps in other countries, including in Africa. In which specific countries they will be placed – has not yet been reported.

This decision was opposed by non-profit organizations within the country and at the UN: the international organization indicated that other countries could follow Denmark in this, and this threatens to increase the risks for refugees.

Over the past year, about 1.5 thousand people asked for asylum in Denmark, the maximum of 21 thousand this figure reached in 2015, during the migration crisis. Then a stream of more than a million refugees poured into European countries.