The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the delivery of the first 10 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The Danish Ministry of Defense has confirmed the delivery of the first ten Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. This is reported TASS.

“Ten Leopard 1 tanks are already in Ukraine, and more are on the way. Now they can be involved in the offensive, which the Ukrainians are just starting, ”the defense department of the kingdom said.