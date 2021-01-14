Denmark has received a schedule of plans for the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. It is scheduled to start on January 15th. Writes about it Interfax with reference to the press secretary of the Danish Energy Agency Tore Falbe-Hansen.

According to him, it is planned to resume work on laying the pipe in Danish waters on the basis of the conditions specified in the issued permit. “I can confirm that all the relevant conditions have been met,” said a spokesman for the Danish Energy Agency.

Earlier it became known that the Danish engineering company Ramboll, involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2, withdrew from the project due to fears of sanctions from the United States. Ramboll was threatened by American diplomats and influential senators, Politiken reported.

The Russian pipelayer Akademik Chersky, which can be used to complete Nord Stream 2, left the site of the resumption of work on January 12 and returned to Kaliningrad. This has cast doubt on plans to build a gas pipeline in Denmark.

The gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but this was prevented by US sanctions. The project deadline has been postponed indefinitely.