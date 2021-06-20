The head coach of the Danish national football team, Kasper Juhlmann, announced the plan for the game of the final round of the group stage of the European Championship with Russia. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

The specialist said that his team will try to play the same way as with Belgium. However, the Danes need to improve on several points. He also noted that the players are ready to enter the field and show everything they are capable of. According to Yulmann, Russia is one of the most difficult teams to understand.

Russia will play with Denmark on Monday 21 June. Stanislav Cherchesov’s team must not lose to the Danes to reach the playoffs.

The Danes have not scored points in two Euro matches and are in last place in the quartet. The Russians have three points, the team is in second place.