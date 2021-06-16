Denmark is ready. At least according to the words of coach Kasper Hjulmand. He was almost moved when he talked about Eriksen: “Christian will see the game, sure. The hospital is near the Parken: you can watch it on TV, wear the shirt and hear the noise of the stadium. It will really be a strange feeling for him ”. It will also be strange for the team-mates of the Inter to return to the stage of the near tragedy. “Those were difficult days, but now the whole team is ready. We’ve had a few meetings, we’ve talked about it, it will be very touching. But it is right to replay immediately. We will have extra motivation to use, we have to go back to normal, the last two training sessions have been excellent: we will be a very difficult team to beat ”. And again: “We must not play only for Christian, but for ourselves and for the whole nation. Belgium is a great team, one of the best in the world. But we must try to beat them. Lukaku? He is one of the top in the world, but unfortunately for us Belgium is not only him. How does it stop? Avoiding the ball from reaching him and then trying to limit him when he has the ball ”. Again on the Parken and the aPplausi who will start at 10 minutes: “It will be exciting, but we will continue to play”.