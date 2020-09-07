“I wished us to kiss, however nothing extra. I advised him no. A number of occasions. However he lay on my abdomen and he entered me. For it to be judged as rape, there ought to have been violence, however there was none“, testifies Isabel Donen, Danish pupil sufferer of rape. In Denmark, based on the laws, there may be rape if there may be violence or coercion. However the Minister of Justice introduced on September 1 a reform of the legislation on the sexual consent, which may very well be adopted by the tip of the 12 months. An individual could be responsible of rape if they’d intercourse with out their companion’s consent. This consent might be expressed by phrase of mouth or not directly. “For instance, when the individual helps the opposite to undress“, specifies Kristian Hegaard, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

This long-awaited advance is welcomed by feminist associations. Denmark, typically arrange as a mannequin of equality between women and men, can be one of many nations in Europe the place the speed of rape is the best. In 2017, based on Amnesty Worldwide, out of 24,000 ladies victims of rape, solely 890 lodge a grievance and 94 convictions had been pronounced. In Sweden, since an analogous legislation got here into power in 2018, the variety of rape convictions has elevated by 75%.