From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

Of course looking back, for Christian Eriksen, isn't always easy. Because there isn't a day when his head doesn't remind him of what happened a year and a half in Copenhagen. And if there's no head, there's a question at a press conference, a recurrence, an episode, a companion or an adversary that speaks of those five minutes in which he embraced death. Then let's do this. Let's go even further back. Let's skip that June 12, 2021. Let's go to another June: day 21, year 2018. Australia. And no, he wasn't on holiday in Sydney, Chris. It was in Russia, Solidarnost Samara Arena. And goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, then in Brighton, scored his first and only goal in a World Cup. Here we go again. Because today Australia is always there before your eyes. And always Ryan, who in the meantime has moved to play in… Denmark, at Copenhagen, will now try to beat. He has to do it, Eriksen. Because his national team is forced to win, to reach the second round. Because there is a generation, him first and foremost, that is playing for the last chance of a career at these levels. And because there is a nation that has taken this World Cup as a matter of honour: the issue of denied rights in Qatar is deeply felt in Denmark, not a week goes by without a protest or a reference in this sense.

pressures — So eyes on Eriksen. And with him Schmeichel. And with him Kjaer, recovered from the injury. They are the three pillars. They are the faces of that June 12th at Parken, if one really wants to go back there in thought. And they were all on the pitch in the 1-1 draw with Australia four years ago in Russia. The draw was then useful to go through. Today coach Hjulmand needs an extra step. "It's useless to pretend nothing happened, we're at the World Cup – said the coach – and in these situations everything multiplies by ten, even the tensions. There is a lot of fear of not making it, there's pressure and we need to understand how to manage it better. But we are a solid group". For once, at least, he skipped the question about the One Love armband: "We're totally focused on the match, we have no other thoughts." A thought, if anything, is on Eriksen's position on the pitch. Tonight Hjulmand seems intent on choosing the back four, placing the former Inter player in the heart of midfield: "I'd like to clone him. I'd like to have him inside my penalty area and in front of the other area. Everywhere," said coach Chris And how to blame him.

with the… spy — And how to blame Graham Arnold, coach of an Australia who would only need a draw to advance to the round of 16, if Tunisia didn't perform the miracle of beating France in the meantime. "But we won't play for that result, we've never done it and we don't even know how to do it. I said to my players: with France we did well for 30 minutes, with Tunisia for 60, it's the right time to do it for 90". Maybe he's also getting help from… a very special "spy". Australia's chief coach Andrew Clark is on loan to the Socceroos from Denmark's main club FC Copenhagen. And some secrets will also be able to tell Arnold. "I said to the boys: a single smile cannot be enough to give our people, we have to give several – the coach continues -. And there is no national team that unites our country more than football… No, not even rugby". The occasion, in fact, is too greedy not to pursue it.

November 30 – 08:01

