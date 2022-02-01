Denmark became this Tuesday (1st) the first country in the European Union (EU) to lift all health restrictions, based on the high percentage of vaccinated and the lower severity that the ômicron variant represents.

After a two-month first attempt between September and November, masks, health passports and reduced bar and restaurant hours are left behind in the Nordic country.

“I am very happy that this is over. It’s good for city life, nightlife, to be able to go out longer,” Thea Skovgaard, a 17-year-old student, told AFP.

Nightclubs will also reopen this Tuesday, and with no capacity limit.

The only restrictions in the country will affect unvaccinated travelers arriving in Denmark from countries outside the Schengen area.

The almost total easing, however, comes at a time when Denmark registers between 40,000 and 50,000 daily contagions. This is a record level, representing almost 1% of the country’s 5.8 million inhabitants.

“We have an extremely high number of adults vaccinated with all three doses. It’s our secret,” says epidemiologist Lone Simonsen, a professor at Roskilde University, near the country’s capital, Copenhagen.

More than 60% of the population received the booster dose. In the rest of the EU, the rate is less than 45%.

Including recent cases of covid-19, health authorities estimate that 80% of the population is protected against severe forms of the disease.

“With the omicron, which is not a serious disease for those vaccinated, we think it is reasonable to lift the restrictions,” adds Simonsen.

The epidemiologist considers that the circulation of the variant will create a longer-lasting immunity and will make it possible to face future waves of the virus more efficiently.

The majority of the population supports the strategy, after two years of pandemic: 64% of Danes trust the government’s health policy, according to a survey published on Monday (31) by the newspaper Politiken.

– Accountability –

“It’s time for everyone to take responsibility,” Simonsen points out.

“Without the health certificate, there is a change of responsibility. The Danes are increasingly turning to self-tests as the number of available antigen tests is decreasing. In this way, symptomatic people will know if they are infected and will be able to stay at home”, claims the epidemiologist.

In case of a positive test result, the National Health Agency still recommends four-day isolation. Contact cases no longer need to follow a mandatory quarantine.

The government maintains the recommendation to use a mask and health passports for visits to hospitals.

Despite the optimism, the authorities urge caution.

“We can’t give any guarantees, when it comes to biology,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who announced last week the “return to life as we knew it before the corona”.

“It’s great that this is ending, but are we really going to live without restrictions now? I doubt it,” said Cille Hjort, a saleswoman at a fast-food restaurant.

This is not the first time that the Scandinavian kingdom is betting on a return to normality. On September 10, Denmark lifted restrictions, before resuming mandatory health passports in November.

Closed just before Christmas, museums, cinemas and concert halls reopened in January.

With a level of hospitalizations in ICUs lower than in previous waves, several European countries, such as France and the United Kingdom, announced a considerable reduction, or even suspension, of most restrictions. However, the level of infections remains high.

“After two years of the pandemic, populations in most countries have reached high levels of immunity, either with vaccines or naturally. That’s how it ends, judging by what we’ve seen in previous pandemics,” Simonsen explained.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of the European population has contracted Covid-19 at least once since 2020.

