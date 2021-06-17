Denmark Belgium streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

DENMARK BELGIUM STREAMING TV – Today, Thursday 17 June 2021, at 6 pm Denmark and Belgium will compete in Copenhagen, a match valid for the second day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). Where to see Denmark Belgium live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between Denmark and Belgium will be visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see them). The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 18 today, Thursday 17 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Denmark Belgium live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Denmark and Belgium will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Denmark-Belgium

Denmark-Belgium Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

Thursday 17 June 2021 Schedule: 18

18 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 Denmark Belgium European Football Championship match, but what are the probable lineups of today’s match? Here they are:

DENMARK (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Jensen, Delaney; Poulsen, Braithwaite, Wind. Coach: Hjulmand.

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Carrasco; Lukaku. Coach: Martinez.

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP