The two teams meet for the 16th time in their history in a confrontation where they add the same victories (6) and where they have drawn three times. In the two most recent, within the Nations League, Belgium has prevailed (0-2 and 4-2). It will be at stake to see how they reach the last day of the group stage of the Eurocup, where Denmark can have emergencies if they lose.
On which TV channel can I watch Belgium – Denmark?
On Spain It can be seen in Cuatro from 6:00 p.m.
Romelu Lukaku’s dedication to Chris Eriksen after his goal for Belgium
Romelu Lukaku dedicated the goal he made with Belgium to Eriksen
BELGIUM – RUSSIA: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming and possible line-ups
We see the television and streaming options for a match between the favorite to lead Group B and the candidate to be second or third.
This will be the line-ups of Croatia and England in the crossing by group D of the Eurocup
Croatia and England face for a place in the next round of the Eurocup, these are the possible eleven of each team.
Italy – Switzerland: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Euro 2021: Italy vs Switzerland, where to watch on TV, schedules and more information in the match preview
On Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 11:00 a.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) and Argentina (13: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (09: 00h) and New York (12: 00h).
How can I stream Belgium – Denmark?
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
Where is Belgium – Denmark?
The scene of the meeting is the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, the usual stronghold of the capital team. It has capacity for 42,305 spectators, but with the country’s restrictions limiting the capacity, we will be able to see a maximum of 25,000 fans in the stadium if all tickets are sold.
What was the last result between Belgium and Denmark?
The last meeting between both teams was held on November 18, 2020. It was the last day of Group 2 of Division A, serving the victory of Belgium (4-2) to seal their pass to the final four next October . In that match, Romelu Lukaku scored a double, seconded by Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne on the local side, while Jonas Wind and an own goal by Thibaut Courtois allowed the visitors to score.
DENMARK
If there is great news in relation to the Danes, it is that Christian Eriksen’s swoon has been a scare and has been stabilized by medical services. He himself sent a message of reassurance after what happened in the last crash.
With the relief that a tragedy did not occur, the Danes must now reverse an adverse situation such as being bottom of Group B, since Russia won (1-0) to Finland and has left them as the only team without points, given that the Finns beat them by the minimum. Losing against Belgium would mean being forced to win and waiting for other results to finish second or one of the best third.
The only casualty Kasper Hjulmand will have is Christian Eriksen himself.
The Belgians come from doing their homework on the first day after beating Russia (3-0) with a formidable Romelu Lukaku, who signed a double. He was accompanied by Thomas Meunier, who took the field in the 27th minute.
The main novelty regarding the first meeting is that Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be available again, although it will be a mystery to see if as a starter.
Roberto Martínez will not be able to count on Timothy Castagne, the starting right-back in the previous game but who had to retire before reaching half an hour of play. It is expected that Jan Vertonghen may be there, who also retired injured less than a quarter of an hour from the end.
DENMARK (1-4-3-3)
Kasper Schmeichel – Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass – Pierre-Émile Höjbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Thomas Delaney – Martin Braithwaite, Jonas Wind – Yussuf Yuraru Poulsen
BELGIUM (1-3-4-2-1)
Thibaut Courtois – Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld – Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier – Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens – Romelu Lukaku
The two teams arrive at very different times in this second meeting, with a blistering Belgium winning without their best footballer and Denmark still scared by what happened with Christian Eriksen and with a defeat under their arms. The tranquility of some and the pressure for others is presented as an ingredient to take into account, in addition to the background of the last year between both teams.
Prediction: Denmark 1 – 3 Belgium
Leave a Reply