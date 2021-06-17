DENMARK

It won’t be easy at all, but the Danish national team has to think about football again. The images of what happened on Saturday at the Parken in Copenhagen, the same scene as that of this afternoon’s game, have not yet been erased from the retinas of local spectators nor, of course, of the footballers commanded by Kasper Hjulmand, who will try today back to normal. On the sporting level, they need a victory after reaping an undeserved defeat against Finland. In front, it will be one of the favorites and that, in addition, has already beaten them twice in the Nations League. A victory would be the best tribute for good Christian Eriksen.

As to follow: Martin Braithwaite. The Barça footballer was one of Denmark’s most prominent players against Finland. Starting from the left winger position, he brought plenty of mobility and three scoring chances to Hjulmand’s attack.