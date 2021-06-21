Cherchesov commented in the preview that it will be the first match of Russia in two major tournaments (World Cup and Euro) away from home. And not only that, also away from his publicor. The health authorities danish have forbidden to russian fans travel to Copenhagen even if they are vaccinated with Sputnik V, as it has not yet been authorized by the European regulator (follow the game live on AS.com).

In this situation comes the set of Cherchesov, who will face the game in a position much more advantageous than that of its rivals. A tie is surely enough for pass as best third and by winning they will ensure it. For the meeting will be available Mario Fernandes after the serious accident he suffered against Finland. He is expected to repeat that scheme with five defenses and two lanes that act practically as extremes. Miranchuk and Golovin they will once again be the most attractive players in the game. For the undeniable talent of his boots will pass any offensive option of Russia, which will count with Dzyuba, even without knowing what it is to score a goal in this European Championship. Activate your star striker it feels like essential heading into the final rounds.

On the other hand, Denmark accounts they are much more complicated. They need to win, what Finland lose Y trace him the goal difference to Russians and Finns, something that could be achieved by winning by two goals. The problem is that if she wins but remains third, it will be difficult for her to qualify as one best third with only three points. The first half against Belgium was proof that Denmark he is able to measure yourself with the best without any complex. Today it must be more successful in the face of the door than that day.