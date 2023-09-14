Home page politics

Markus Lanz and his guests on September 13, 2023. © Screenshot ZDF

Germany is at a crossroads, the economy is languishing, and the traffic lights are trying hard. Lots of material for discussion for Markus Lanz and his guests.

Frankfurt – Germany is once again called the sick man of Europe in view of a variety of economic problems. Which at least shows that you can get out of this unloved role again, perhaps this time too. Markus Lanz and his guests discussed the Growth Opportunities Act, Germany’s future viability and the refugee situation at district level late on Wednesday evening (September 13th) on ZDF.

Andreas Bovenschulte SPD politician Claus Ruhe Madsen CDU politician Julia Löhr journalist Günther Martin Pauli District Administrator

Markus Lanz discusses federalism

Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte from the SPD has announced that he will not agree to the Growth Opportunities Act in the Federal Council, even if his party colleague Olaf Scholz supports the law. But it is his job to “avert damage to Bremen,” because the law shifts the costs onto the states and municipalities. That’s just how federalism is, said Julia Löhr, a journalist at the FAZ, because of the costs borne by the federal government during the corona pandemic and the energy crisis, the states have apparently gotten used to initially hoping that the federal government will bear the costs to only benefit from the income. Eating the cake and keeping it, as people like to say, is an attempt to reconcile contradictions that is also evident in the refugee problem.

In Bremen, for example, according to Bovenschulte, there are around 30,000 unemployed people and 8,000 vacancies. The problem now is that there are too few qualified workers, including refugees, who are already being integrated into the labor market in Germany far too slowly. Quite different than in Denmark, for example, as Claus R. Madsen, the Schleswig-Holstein Minister for Economy, Transport, Labor, Technology and Tourism, said. Madsen – once an independent representative of the people who has now joined the CDU – explained to Markus Lanz: In Denmark, refugees from Ukraine are immediately integrated into the labor market, there is an obligation to work and to take a Danish course. If these conditions are not met, salaries would be reduced.

Conditions, but also opportunities, that many politicians and citizens in Germany would like to have, such as Günther-Martin Pauli, district administrator in Zollernalbkreis, a district in Baden-Württemberg in which the acceptance of more and more refugees is increasingly facing headwinds from the population push. “Democracy starts at the bottom,” said the district administrator, but according to Pauli, we are increasingly seeing at the municipal level that laws and regulations are being drawn up in Berlin without taking the needs and possibilities of the municipalities into account. The Europe-wide distribution of refugees from Ukraine alone is causing tensions in the municipalities, which seems quite understandable in view of seemingly absurd statistics.

As Pauli explained to Markus Lanz on ZDF, Baden-Württemberg has taken in around 160,000 Ukrainian refugees, while the whole of France has only taken in 70,000. If most of them cannot or are not allowed to work, it is easy to imagine that the welcoming culture will at some point reach its limits. In Pauli’s district, for example, where there were massive verbal outbursts that became increasingly aggressive at an information event about a new refugee home that was supposed to accommodate hardly more than 30 to 40 people. Whether this incident has more than anecdotal evidence or is a sign of slow but sure change remained an open question.

The shortage of skilled workers becomes an issue for Markus Lanz

However, as many refugees come to Germany, That’s how slow it is to recruit qualified specialists, which still seems to have room for improvement. There has been a project to recruit workers internationally since 2020, but instead of the necessary 400,000 per year, only 130,000 people have come to Germany so far. One problem: the bureaucracy, too many rules, hurdles, obstacles.

The entrepreneur Claus R. Madsen in particular called for an end to the sprawling, ever-growing regulations, which now cost billions. A rethink must take place, structures must be simplified, and the fear of data misuse, which is so widespread in Germany, must also be overcome, because this is precisely what prevents data from being compared between different authorities.

Perhaps high-ranking representatives of the traffic light coalition listened to Markus Lanz’s guests, who made very concrete solutions to a whole range of fundamental problems. But whether, given German federalism, an agreement can be found across state borders and in cooperation with the federal and local governments remains to be seen. (Michael Meyns)