Danish intelligence estimates that Russia will attack a European country In the next five years and the American threat on Greenland raises the alert for the west.

It is in this context that the Danish government of the social democrat Mette Frederiksen ha … launched a “massive” rearma Svend Larsenand the Minister of Defense, Michael Hyldgaard.

The latter has become the most powerful man in the Cabinet of Danish ministers on Wednesday. «We must reinforce massively to protect Denmark. And we must rearm massively to avoid war, ”the new additional budget fund of 7,000 million euros for defense expenses in 2025 and 2026.

Frederiksen also calculates that the budget could double if his Ministry of Defense manages to specify the necessary equipment and purchase operations.

“It is the most dangerous situation that Denmark is going through its existence (…) is worse than during the cold war,” he justified. In his opinion, the budding agreements between the US and the Kremlin with the excuse of a precarious peace in Ukraine only feed the Russian imperialist spirits. “I am very concerned about the idea of ​​a rapid fire, because it can give President Putin and Russia a better option to mobilize troops and attack Ukraine again or another country in Europe,” he said his fear. “This is especially true if Russia believes that the United States cannot or does not want to support NATO European countries in a war with Russia,” consists of a report of the Intelligence Service.

Denmark’s defense expenditure currently amounts to some 60,000 million crowns per year (about 5.2 billion euros), which represents approximately 2.4 percent of the gross domestic product. According to Frederiksen, they will be “closer to five percent than two percent” in the future. Half of the new budget package will be spent this year and the other half next, in order to acquire more weapons.

A new debt issuance will finance the Rearme, said the deputy of the Popular Danish party Morten Messerschmidtaware of the negotiation that is being carried out in the office of Frederiksen, who on Tuesday, before the Plenary of Parliament, said that the security situation is “much more difficult and more dangerous” than ever before.

To an opposition deputy who accused her during the debate not to defend Greenland enough, Frederiksen replied: “You will hardly find a politician in Europe to adopt a tougher line in the security policy than me.”

The president of the Danish Popular Party, Morten Messerschmidtalso attends negotiation and speaks of a “wide improvement” of the ability to defend the country. There is no discussion about what to buy, that leaves it in the hands of the Minister of Defense.

It suggests that money is collected from the immigration and developmental help area. “The greatest concern is if we can get what everyone is currently demanding,” he said, suggesting that the issue of financing is approachable but that Denmark finds the difficulty that manufacturers have orders waiting tail, In a context in which European countries are in a hurry to stock up arms. “We are going from the great speeches to action,” he said for his part Alex VanopslaghLeader of Liberal Alliance and with whom Frederiksen has also agreed the new defense strategy.

He has also agreed to let the defense minister solely responsible for the acquisition of teams, without the need for political interference.

The only one who has not been satisfied has been the radical Martin Leadgaardleader of the Social Liberal Party and does not approve the ‘ad hoc’ approach to investments. “We have to elaborate a comprehensive plan, also an integral economic plan,” which, in your opinion, should include everything in what must be invest, such as the protection of the climate.

With regard to military equipment, it admits the priority of aerial defense and mentions the need for more equipment in the Arctic and cyber -defense. “Giving greater powers to the Minister of Defense is good for daily operations, but major investments require a political decision,” the limitation of defense powers has suggested.