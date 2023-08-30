Since January of this year, contributions have totaled more than R$3.4 billion; resources contribute to the preservation of the forest

Denmark announced on Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) the donation of 150 million Danish kroner (about R$ 110 million) to the Amazon Fund. the appointment was signed during meeting by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvawith the Danish Minister of Cooperation for Development and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, in Brasília.

In a joint statement, the ministers highlighted the importance of the mechanism to obtain results in the fight against deforestation and in the sustainable management of forests, with solid governance and technical-scientific rigor.

The Danish contribution will help finance projects and initiatives to reduce deforestation, protect biodiversity, improve the lives of local communities and promote sustainable development, in accordance with guidelines approved by Cofa (Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund).

Marina thanked her for the donation and reiterated the federal government’s goal of zeroing deforestation by 2030. According to data from the system Deter-Bfrom INPE (National Institute for Space Research), the resumption of inspection actions resulted in a 42.5% drop in the area under deforestation alert in the Legal Amazon from January to July compared to the same period in 2022.

The announcement of the donation to the Amazon Fund reflects confidence in Brazil’s environmental policy, said Jørgensen, emphasizing the president’s leadership Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the climate area. Denmark will preside over the EU (European Union) in the 2nd half of 2025, said the Dane, year of the COP30 in Belém (PA).

The ministers also commented on the preparations for the COP28, to be held from November 30th to December 12th in Dubai, and the performance in other multilateral forums, such as the G20. The group will have 4 presidencies in a row from developing countries: Indonesia in 2022; this year it’s India; in 2024 it will be Brazil; and, in 2025, South Africa.

Created in 2008, the Amazon Fund was resumed in January after being paralyzed for 4 years during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Around R$ 3.9 billion donated by Norway and Germany were unused during this period. In the initial decade of operation, approximately R$ 1.8 billion was invested in 102 projects.

Since January, there have been announcements of new donations totaling more than R$3.4 billion. Germany committed with a contribution of BRL 190 million, while the United Kingdom announced BRL 500 million for the fund. The United States pledged BRL 2.5 billion, the EU announced BRL 100 million and Switzerland, BRL 30 million.