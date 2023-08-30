Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 22:00

The Danish government announced this Tuesday, the 29th, its intention to donate 150 million Danish kroner (about R$ 110 million) to the Amazon Fund, in the period between 2024 and 2026.

Created by the federal government in 2008, paralyzed in 2019 and resumed this year, the Amazon Fund brings together money donated by foreign governments to be invested in projects to prevent and combat deforestation and for the conservation and sustainable use of the forest.

Announced after a meeting held in Brasília between the Brazilian Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and the Minister of Cooperation for Development and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, Dan Jørgensen, the Danish donation still depends on approval by the parliament of that country. Denmark was one of the countries already considering joining the fund’s list of donors and was negotiating with Brazilian authorities.

A joint statement by the governments of Brazil and Denmark, released in Brazil by the Ministry of the Environment, informs that “Minister Marina Silva thanked Minister Dan Jørgensen and the Danish government for the timely and significant contribution proposal to the Amazon Fund, which will support the efforts by the Brazilian government to end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030 and will contribute to promoting sustainable development in the Amazon Region”.

Denmark is the fifth country or entity of countries to show interest in collaborating with the Amazon Fund since it was recreated by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on the first day of the current administration.

In April, the United States announced a donation of R$ 2.5 billion; in May, the United Kingdom pledged to donate BRL 500 million; in June, the European Union announced a contribution of R$ 100 million; and, in July, Switzerland also announced that it will donate R$ 30 million.

The Amazon Fund is managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and donations are only deposited upon confirmation of an effective reduction in deforestation achieved by Brazil. Since it began, with pioneering adhesions from Norway and Germany, the mechanism has already received R$ 3.3 billion, which became R$ 5.5 billion due to financial income.

The Legal Amazon encompasses nine Brazilian states (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of the State of Maranhão) and corresponds to 59% of the national territory.