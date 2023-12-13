Denmark pledged to provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine, during a press conference of Nordic leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo on Wednesday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that her government will submit a request for an aid package totaling about one billion euros to the Danish Parliament on Thursday. The package, if approved by Parliament, will include items that Ukraine currently needs, such as ammunition, tanks, marches and other equipment. Zelensky unexpectedly arrived in Oslo this morning to participate in the Second Nordic Summit of the Nordic countries and Ukraine.

The leaders of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland once again stressed their continued support for Ukraine.