Denmark and Tunisia signed a zero draw with few emotions

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The players from Denmark and Tunisia are in group D.
The players from Denmark and Tunisia are in group D.
The goalless commitment opened group D. In the afternoon the match between France and Australia is expected.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 11:00 AM
The return of the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen A great national team tournament was marred by the tie achieved by a motivated and intense Tunisia that proposed a game to the Europeans.
in the end it was the first draw to zero of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both teams now await this afternoon’s match between France and Australiawho complete group D.
(We recommend: Qatar 2022 World Cup: this is the money earned by the 32 coaches)
The first part of the match was marked by the intensity of Tunisia, which was the first to finish off the goal on the minute 12. The Danes had to wait until the 23rd minute when Andersen tested Tunisian goalkeeper Dahmen. Then there were some moments of danger, but they didn’t really make a difference to either of us. That’s how the first 45 minutes went.
In the second half, Tunisia put pressure on Denmark in their own box for the first ten minutes. However, Olsen scored for the Nordics after a fast break but it was canceled for out of place.
Eriksen also tried from outside the area, but the Tunisian goalkeeper intervened the ball in spectacular fashion. Later, Eriksen himself sent the ball to the post from a corner kick.
In the 94th minute, a possible hand was reviewed with VAR but nothing happened. In the end, Tunisia stood out for their defensive intensity with three well-positioned central defenders, two deep wingers, a strong midfield and an attack led by Issa Jebali that was worth a golden point in this first match of group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
It is worth mentioning that the best of the game for the Nordic team was the return of christian eriksen, after passing out due to a heart problem in the last Eurocup. However, it was not the best game for him and his team will have to improve to continue with the dream of advancing in this World Cup event. In addition, the European team suffered an injury to Thomas Delaney on the right knee.
SPORTS WRITING
More news of interest
November 22, 2022, 11:00 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Denmark #Tunisia #signed #draw #emotions
Leave a Reply