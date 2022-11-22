Denmark and Tunisia signed a zero draw with few emotions

The return of the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen A great national team tournament was marred by the tie achieved by a motivated and intense Tunisia that proposed a game to the Europeans.

in the end it was the first draw to zero of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both teams now await this afternoon’s match between France and Australiawho complete group D.

The first part of the match was marked by the intensity of Tunisia, which was the first to finish off the goal on the minute 12. The Danes had to wait until the 23rd minute when Andersen tested Tunisian goalkeeper Dahmen. Then there were some moments of danger, but they didn’t really make a difference to either of us. That’s how the first 45 minutes went.

In the second half, Tunisia put pressure on Denmark in their own box for the first ten minutes. However, Olsen scored for the Nordics after a fast break but it was canceled for out of place.

Denmark and their draw to zero.

Eriksen also tried from outside the area, but the Tunisian goalkeeper intervened the ball in spectacular fashion. Later, Eriksen himself sent the ball to the post from a corner kick.

In the 94th minute, a possible hand was reviewed with VAR but nothing happened. In the end, Tunisia stood out for their defensive intensity with three well-positioned central defenders, two deep wingers, a strong midfield and an attack led by Issa Jebali that was worth a golden point in this first match of group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that the best of the game for the Nordic team was the return of christian eriksen, after passing out due to a heart problem in the last Eurocup. However, it was not the best game for him and his team will have to improve to continue with the dream of advancing in this World Cup event. In addition, the European team suffered an injury to Thomas Delaney on the right knee.

