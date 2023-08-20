Home page politics

Volodymyr Selenskyj (2nd from right) and Mark Rutte (middle) walk past an F-16 fighter jet. © Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has long been demanding modern western combat aircraft for his country. Now he seems to have made a breakthrough.

Copenhagen – Denmark and the Netherlands will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Copenhagen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of a breakthrough during a visit to the Netherlands on Sunday. He therefore expects 42 jets to be delivered to the country after the training of the Ukrainian pilots, as he announced on the Telegram news channel after talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He also posted a selfie of himself with a big smile and Rutte in front of a fighter jet. When exactly the aircraft should be delivered was initially unclear.

Washington cleared the way

Zelenskyy has long advocated that his country needs modern Western fighter jets to effectively repel Russia’s war of aggression. So far, however, the delivery of F-16s to the USA, where the aircraft were developed, had failed. However, Washington recently cleared the way for deliveries from third countries.

“Today is concrete. You will be in the Ukrainian sky. Thank you Netherlands! Thanks Mark! Thank you to everyone who is helping,” Zelenskyj said. Rutte and he had agreed on the delivery of the jet. “This is just the beginning,” he said.

Denmark and the Netherlands had previously declared their willingness to deliver the US-made F-16 fighter jet. A coalition led by the two countries formed within NATO in the summer to train Ukrainian pilots to use the F-16. Belgium and Norway are also considered possible suppliers of the US jets.

Denmark will work to persuade other countries to join the coalition, the Defense Ministry said in a statement in Copenhagen. dpa