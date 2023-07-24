The authorities in Denmark allowed extremists to burn a copy of the Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen today, Monday.

Iraq witnessed protests after the authorities in Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of copies of the Koran under the pretext of protecting the right to freedom of expression. Protesters in Iraq set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

The two people belong to an extremist group that calls itself the “Danish Patriots”, which carried out a similar incident last week, broadcasting it directly on the social networking platform “Facebook”.

Thousands of Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday to protest against the burning and desecration of Qurans in Sweden and Denmark.

Today, Monday, a person desecrated the Qur’an in front of the embassy in Copenhagen and set it on fire, placing the Iraqi flag next to it on the ground.

The desecration of the Noble Qur’an drew condemnations and denunciations from several Arab and Islamic countries. It was also condemned by international organizations, led by the United Nations.