The Danish Energy Agency issued Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a permit to operate in the territorial waters of the kingdom, it says in the controller message.

Consideration of the application took more than ten months. It is indicated that the documents were issued in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which requires permission for the construction and operation of transit pipelines.

As noted in the message, in this case we are talking about the operation of the route, and the permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 dated October 30, 2019 remains in force.

At present, the construction of Nord Stream 2 is 97 percent complete. The Russian authorities have promised to complete the project in late 2020 or early 2021. The pipe-laying had to be stopped last December, when the Swiss company Allseas refused to provide its vessels due to the threat of US sanctions.

From that moment on, it is still unknown which vessel will continue the work. Russia has two suitable pipelayers at its disposal – the Akademik Chersky and the Fortuna barge. The first one is in the German port of Mukran, the base for the construction of the gas pipeline, while the second ship remains in the German port of Wismar.

The US position remains the main problem for construction. The American authorities strongly oppose the gas pipeline and threaten to destroy the port of Mukran with the help of sanctions. Against this background, insurance companies refused to cooperate with Russian courts, and without their guarantees, it will not be possible to resume work. In addition, in Germany, due to the situation with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, they do not exclude a revision of positions on the pipeline.