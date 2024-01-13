The Danish government allocated $22 million to help Ukraine

The Danish government has allocated millions of dollars to restore Ukraine's infrastructure. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The country's Foreign Ministry reported that Denmark has allocated 151 million kroner ($22 million) to help Ukraine. It is noted that the funds are aimed at restoring the country’s infrastructure, as well as ensuring heat and energy supplies. In addition, the money received from Denmark will be used to detect and neutralize mines.

In December it was reported that Denmark intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of seven billion crowns (more than one billion dollars). It was noted that this aid package to Kyiv was the 14th.

In October 2023, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced that the country intends to transfer 3.7 billion kroner (approximately $522 million) to Ukraine free of charge.