Denmark and Serbia tied 0-0 at the Allianz Arena stadium in the closing of group C in the Euro Cup, a result that qualified the Danes, who will now meet Germany.

Denmark monopolized the possession and the chances. He had one from Christian Eriksen in the 22nd minute with a long shot that was stopped by Predrag Rajkovic and a goal disallowed to Jonas Wind due to a previous foul on the Balkan team’s goalkeeper. Yes

Serbia did not carry out any dangerous approach. With this result, and with the goalless draw between England and Slovenia currently being played,

Denmark would be third in Group C with three points and Serbia would be eliminated with one less unit.

When the end of a rather heavy game came to a close, the calculators began to smoke. Both Denmark and Slovenia had three points. The next factor to take into account, the number of goals, was also equal; as in the number of yellow cards; and also, the points of both in the qualifying phase (22), since they coincided in the same group and also signed a draw; Finally, the matches between the two in June and November 2023, resolved with a draw and a victory for Denmark, resolved the rigmarole.

But before reaching that point, the team led by Kasper Hjulmand tried to win. They arrived at the final meeting to reach the round of 16 with a much healthier record than Serbia.

Although his correct staging with two draws against Slovenia and England had only resulted in a couple of points, at least he seemed to be playing something, with an idea and a criterion, the complete opposite of his anarchic rival.

With the other Hjulmand in charge (Morten), the fashionable man in his team after his great goal against the British team, and with Hjobjerg as a good squire in the engine room along with Eriksen’s good moment, Denmark achieved a certain identity in the absence of finishing Up the plays. Hojlund and Wind, still missing in combat, could not find the key to give their team that necessary extra with which to be differential.

Kasper Hjulmand maintained his block, except for the appearance of Maehle at left back for Kristiansen in search of a little more depth. Opposite, Dragan Stojkovic insisted on leaving Jovic on the bench again. His saving goal at the buzzer against Slovenia did not earn him a start.

Vlahovic didn’t get it either, who fell from the eleven. Like Tadic and Mladenovic, others who went to the bench. And that is the problem of Serbia, which cannot find a more or less fixed scheme. Nothing Stojkovic tries works. He has good players, quality individuals, but something is missing in his team. At half-time, he would make changes again, up to two, with the entry of Jovic and Tadic.

He continued searching for the truth, the path on which his team was always lost because in the first half it did absolutely nothing.

Denmark monopolized everything: possession and chances. Serbia didn’t even get close to Schmeichel’s goal and survived with saves from Rajkovic, who intervened in a providential way after a couple of shots from Eirksen and Hojlund.

In that period of time, Jovic caused an own goal from Christensen, but when he started he was offside and the Balkan joy went down the drain when the VAR confirmed the illegal position.

Denmark was not daunted and grabbed the ball again. It was a pleasure to see his combinations in the middle and his quick transitions forward. But the job needed to be finished, because Denmark could not find the way to Rajkovic’s goal.

Time passed inevitably for both teams, especially for Serbia, which needed a goal to continue in the European Championship. Stojkovic, desperate, tried Vlahovic for the last twenty minutes and Serbia appeared with all its artillery.

They accumulated three forwards and, except for a shot by Mitrovic, they did not even manage to generate anything beyond the disallowed goal. And on this occasion, there was no saving shot from Jovic or anyone else in added time, like a few days before against Slovenia.

Everything remained the same, in a gloomy goalless draw and a sad farewell for Serbia, which disappointedly attended the celebration of Denmark, second in its group thanks to the calculator and a victory over Slovenia back in November 2023 that in Those moments no one thought would be so important. The Danes’ rival in the round of 16 will be Germany

SPORTS WITH EFE