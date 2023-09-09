Denmark | About 60 people were arrested in clashes between Eritrean groups in Copenhagen

There was an event going on there, which another group that participated in the skirmish tried to stop.

About 60 people were arrested in Copenhagen on Saturday in clashes between Eritrean groups, the local police department informs message service in X (formerly Twitter). Denmark also tells about it public broadcaster DR.

The collision took place on Amager Fælledvej, south of Copenhagen’s central area. There was an event going on there, which another group involved in the skirmish tried to stop. Both groups belong to the Eritrean community in Denmark.

According to the police, stones were thrown at it, and the police used tear gas in the situation.

Copenhagen’s Minister of Employment and Integration Jens-Kristian Lütken says that the administration is looking for solutions to the situation. Lütken told According to DR about it to the Danish news agency Ritzau after the clash on Saturday.

August at the beginning, violent demonstrations broke out in Järvafältet outside Stockholm during the Eritrean cultural festival, when demonstrators rushed to the place.

More than 50 people needed hospital treatment after the events.

Last week, violent clashes also broke out in Bergen, Norway, when opponents and supporters of Eritrea’s authoritarian regime clashed.

Eritrea is a human rights organization by Human Rights Watch according to one of the world’s most tightly managed authoritarian states. The country’s government heavily restricts the population’s freedom of speech and prevents the activities of international observers in the country.

Eritrea is ruled by a dictator Isaias Afewerki. The country has no legislative bodies, non-governmental organizations, independent media or judiciary. The country has not held a single election since it gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993.

Conscripting men and unmarried women into military or civilian service for an unspecified period is also common. At the end of 2021, there are more than 580,000 Eritrean refugees or asylum seekers outside Eritrea. According to the World Bank, Eritrea itself had only 3.62 million inhabitants in 2021.