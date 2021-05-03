The Danish authorities have refused to use Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine in the country. This was reported by the TV2 channel.

This decision was made due to the fact that the drug can cause blood clots. Thus, the Danish authorities have already abandoned the use of two vaccines – Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Earlier in April, US regulators wanted to ban the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clots in those vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that more than 6.8 million doses of the drug have been administered in the United States, with six cases of severe thrombosis in those vaccinated.