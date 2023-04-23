The hidden treasure is over a thousand years old.

Young the girl found a treasure from the Viking age in Denmark with a metal detector, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Last fall, a treasure of almost three hundred silver coins was found in a field in two places close to each other. The North Jutland Museum announced the discovery on Thursday.

The hidden treasure is over a thousand years old. The discovery site is located approximately eight kilometers north of the Viking-era fortress of Fyrkat.

“This kind of treasure is extremely rare,” said the director of the North Jutland Museum Lars Christian Norbach for AFP.

Among the silver coins are Arabic, German, Danish, Scottish and Irish money. The coins are mostly from the 980s.

Loose change are from the same period as Fyrkat castle, which he founded Harald Bluetooth. Harald Bluetooth was king of Denmark from 958 to 986 and also king of Norway from 976 to 986.

According to Norbach, there may be a connection between hiding the treasure and the castle. Treasures were hidden in troubled times and Fyrkat castle burned down around the same time when the latest coins of the treasure were minted.

Harald Blue Tooth is known to have converted to Christianity in 965. He also minted coins with a cross on them. Harald continued his father Gorm Old work and succeeded in uniting most of the Danes under his rule.

Harald got his byname from his bad, darkened teeth, but the byname is not first mentioned until around 1140, so it is not known when it was first used. The Bluetooth data transfer technology is named after Harald Sinihampa.

Loose change will be displayed at the Aalborg Historical Museum next July.

Excavations will be made at the place where the treasure was found next fall, when the harvest has been harvested from the field.

The girl who found the coins will receive a monetary reward, the amount of which was not disclosed to the public. The girl’s age was also not disclosed.

