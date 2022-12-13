Denmark | A new government was formed in Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says that the future government will be formed by the Social Democrats, the centre-right liberal party Venstre and the centrist party Moderaterne.

in Denmark a new board has been formed, says the Danish public broadcasting company Dr.

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen says that the future government will be formed by Social Democrats, Venstre and Moderaterne.

Venstre is a centre-right liberal party. Moderetarne defines itself as a centrist party.

According to Frederiksen, the government’s ministerial appointments will be announced next Thursday.

The governing parties are scheduled to announce the new government program at a press conference on Wednesday.

In November in the held Danish elections, the victory was achieved at the last minute by the left-wing bloc led by the Social Democrats, who gained a majority in the country’s parliament.

The Left Bloc won 90 seats in Denmark’s 179-seat parliament.

The parties of the right-wing bloc failed in the elections. Right-wing Venstre had 43 seats in parliament after the last election, but now it lost 19 of them.

The Conservative Party, on the other hand, lost two seats. The Danish People’s Party, which grew big with anti-immigration, collapsed, but in the end got over the two percent vote threshold and got five representative seats.

On the other hand, the Danish Democrats, founded only in the summer, got 14 seats in the parliament.

In November the elections were concluded seven months early. The new elections were caused by the mink scandal that started last year, i.e. Denmark’s decision to end all mink when some of the animals were found to have the coronavirus.

The decision was later found to be illegal, as a result of which the left-wing party Radikale Venstre, which supported Frederiksen’s minority government, demanded new elections.

In Denmark, the party field is very fragmented, and the country has been run by minority governments for decades.