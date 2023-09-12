Denmark | A luxury cruise ship ran aground in Greenland, it may take days for help to arrive

The ship’s more than 200 passengers may have to wait until Friday for help.

12.9. 18:55 | Updated 12.9. 21:00

Cruise liner The Ocean Explorer ran aground on a remote fjord in Greenland, news agencies say. The more than 200 passengers on board survived the accident with a scare, but the cruise ship cannot start again on its own.

The Danish Navy and the Joint Arctic Command Center JAC of the Danish Defense Forces reported on the matter.

of Denmark spokesman for the Navy’s Arctic unit Camilla Schouw Broholm told the news agency AFP that the ship ran aground in the Alpefjord in the northeast of Greenland, about 1,400 kilometers northeast of the Greenlandic capital Nuuk.

According to him, no one was injured and the ship was not damaged. Based on preliminary information, no harmful chemicals leaked into the sea from the cruiser either. The cruise ship has 206 people including the crew.

of Denmark according to the Finnish Defense Forces’ Arctic Command Center, its nearest support vessel is approximately 1,200 nautical miles away from the accident vessel. It is possible that the support vessel will be able to help Ocean Explorer on Friday morning at the earliest.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

According to the maritime traffic tracking website Vesselfinder, the Bahamian-flagged Ocean Explorer had last left the port of Brønnøysund in Norway on September 6.