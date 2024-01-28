The Stuttgart striker is doing the best advertising for himself with three goals in a 5-2 win over Leipzig. He is rapidly approaching his first call-up to the German national team.

EHe also completed his last mission of the day with his characteristic persistence and the charm and wit that characterize Deniz Undav even beyond the football field. So he said towards the end of an interview on the pay TV channel Sky: “The ball is in the referee’s court, I have to go back into his room and chat with him a bit.”

After that, the ball, Undav's best friend, was with him again. The Bremen referee Sven Jablonski was happy to hand the good piece back to the former Werder youth footballer and player of the day in Stuttgart, who immediately proudly presented the trophy for the goal scorer of the day in the mixed zone for the players and journalists.