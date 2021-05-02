Denisse Dibós He made a series of recommendations for the popular ‘Uchulú’, as his recent presentation in The Artist of the Year did not convince the entire jury table.

“You are indeed an endearing character of entertainment, Peru adores you and we also want to see you grow, but grow as an artist. Unfortunately we are in a competition and you are going to have to work a lot on your vocal technique ”, commented the theater producer.

“You cannot stay in a single vocal mode, your chest voice all the time, you are going to have to work your head voice, your mixed voice and how to pass your voice, the teachers are going to tell you anyway, but you’re going to have to work a lot because we want to see you shine ”, added the reality show jury.

For his part, Aldo Miyashiro preferred to highlight the charisma of ‘The Uchulú‘and encouraged her to improve her performances. “Denisse Dibós is a teacher and has done a technical precision, but I have to tell you that you have the charisma, you have the grace, you have the talent, you have the ability, you are very fast to answer, you have done a scene with Gisela Valcárcel for almost seven minutes answering and following the game, in a very funny and very ingenious way, Peru has begun to love you. You absolutely deserve to be on this stage and I know that you are going to improve, “he said.

‘La Uchulú’ had sung and danced to the rhythm of the song “Siqui siqui”, a song to which she added some changes to personalize it.

