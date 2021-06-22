Denise Pipitone, a conversation emerged between Jessica Pulizzi and her ex-boyfriend. “Where is the girl?” The new interception between Denise Pipitone’s half-sister and Gaspare Ghaleb

These are dialogues that emerged following the cleaning of audio files, said the former marshal Francesco Lombardo, guest on Mattino Cinque. When we talk about “botched investigations, we are wrong”, explains Lombardo. “Something remained unsolved, but thanks to this in-depth work we were able to extrapolate this information from simple whispers. We tried to remedy the initial errors,” he continues. “Our idea is that Jessica may have called Gaspare for help on that wiretap shortly after 12pm. He said she was watching Dragonball and the Simpsons, but at the time they weren’t in TV programming. And especially the public announcement. it is after the time he says. It is very clear what happened, it would be enough to listen to the two and a half hours of wiretapping inside the police station “. In the recovered telephone conversation, one hears asking: “Where is the girl?“. “Where did you take her?”. Then: “When you needed me …“. And Jessica who only replies:”Eh … “.

In recent days at La vita in direct, in the living room of Matano, the denial of Ghaleb’s alibi had come to light, following the verification of inconsistencies between the testimony relating to the day of the disappearance of little Denise, on 1 September 2004, and telephone records.

Meanwhile at 2 pm, yesterday 21 June, in the last of the three special episodes dedicated to the Pipitone case with which the program closes the season, Piera Maggio, in connection with Milo Infante, confirms the warning to Quarto Grado. “THEThere must be a balance in everything “ Denise’s mother increases. “When this equilibrium is broken, then it is no longer good. This it is not journalism. We are victims and instead they attack us. “The episode also traces the story of Francesca Adamo, the colleague of Anna Corona at the Ruggero II hotel, at the time of his disappearance, who only recently confessed to the falsification of the Crown’s signature in the hotel attendance register on the day of Denise’s disappearance. This would leave open the possibility that there is more in Pandora’s box.

Alessia Morani (Pd) on video link: “Piera Maggio’s outburst is certainly motivated. The ethics of journalism in this case must indicate those that are insurmountable limits”. “Many elements, among other things, do nothing but create confusion, do not help the investigations, and therefore we must pull the handbrake”. Investigators are investigating, and the Commission of Inquiry will do its part, he concludes. We will ask the chairman of the Chamber’s Justice Committee for an emergency measure.