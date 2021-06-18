Denise Pipitone, investigates the disappearance of the child in Mazara del Vallo in 2004, but the obscure points are still many. Meanwhile, the controversy over the former prosecutor Angioni, who at the time followed the initial phase of the case, after the recent statements

In the last few hours the alibi of Gaspare Ghaleb, the ex-boyfriend of Jessica Pulizzi, who had claimed to have learned of the disappearance of Denise from Jessica through a phone call, in which Denise’s half-sister (daughter of Anna Corona) told him to watch Tg Vallo. But the call does not exist, the last to appear was at 13.10, while the news on the news was given at 13.39. In yesterday’s episode, June 17, to Alberto Matano’s Live Life, the correspondent Lucilla Masucci points out that Ghaleb had to know the news before it became public. Ghaleb also said he woke up late that morning, but even that doesn’t square with the phone records.

In the meantime, there is a certain controversy on the case to the investigation of the Marsala prosecutor. The recent sensational statements of the former prosecutor Maria Angioni, the new lead that would have led her to track down Denise “alive and with a daughter”, and the report later denied by Denise’s checks in France, attracted criticism and mistrust on the judge and his investigations “in an autonomous form”. Of “errors” (not only by the public prosecutor) it would not be the first time to talk about it in the Denise case. In 2004, on the day of the child’s disappearance, the wrong house was searched after Piera Maggio reported the house of Anna Corona, wife of Denise’s biological father.

Now the track that remains in vogue would be that rom, which the former prosecutor Of Pisa defines it as “the most concrete track, the rest is just chatter. Whoever kidnapped her must have handed her over to the nomads. That little girl spotted in Milan, in the video, is 90% Denise Pipitone for me ”. Di Pisa himself brings out another “error” at the time of the investigations. During his speech, in Storie Italian di Eleonora Daniele, the magistrate, who for months investigated the disappearance of the little girl, admits: “We didn’t do the recognition with more photos and it was a lightness“. Di Pisa also refers to the Baptist of the Key.

At the time, he found his testimony unreliable. And on that occasion the prosecutor decided to submit only one photo to the witness, that of Denise. While during the investigations, more images are usually proposed: “It was certainly a mistake”Says Di Pisa. Which also returns to the most recent statements of the Angioni: “I love to argue about hard facts not about fantasies. A Maghreb is known in Mazara Del Vallo. Whenever investigations are opened on facts similar to those of Denise, he enters with bogus reports. I really hope that the prosecutor Angioni did not refer to him ”peremptory comment. Friction also between the Angioni and the conductor Gianluigi Nuzzi, exploded during the May 28 episode of Fourth Degree, in which when Angioni, following the questions of the conductor, asks whether it is a trial of her or the truth about the disappearance, the displaced conductor orders the former magistrate to have “an examination of conscience on why he no longer holds the role of Deputy Prosecutor “and closes the connection.