The Bosnian girl is not Denise Pipitone, the DNA test gave a negative result. No one has notified the family of the missing girl

It is not Denise Pipitone. The Bosnian girl whose DNA was taken in Rome is not the missing girl in Mazara del Vallo. The news had been released on Friday evening, during the last episode of Fourth Degree.

TV show reporter interviewed Denisa Beganovićwho said she was stopped by the authorities and that, after viewing her documents, the agents decided to take her DNA to compare it with that of Piera Maggio’s daughter.

Denisa grew up in her country with her grandmother and moved to Italy five years ago. She said that she has already lived in our country at the age of 3, but not remember nothing. Elements that would have made the authorities suspicious. However, nobody informed Piera Maggio. Little Denise Pipitone’s mother discovered it from Quarto Grado and her reaction was anything but positive.

No one has informed Denise Pipitone’s family

Although they acted without even informing the family, for a few hours, the woman hoped. As she does every time, always with her feet on the ground, given the many too many disappointments received in 19 long years.

A few hours ago, the news that everyone was waiting for arrived. Because Denise Pipitone has become the daughter of all of Italy.

The DNA tests arranged by the Prosecutor of Marsala and by the prosecutor Roberto Piscitello, have given negative outcome. Denisa Beganovic is not Denise Pipitone.

Some rumors speak of a report from some neighbors, which would have attracted the attention of the prosecutor. The girl bore a name similar to Denise and le looked a lot likealthough the date of birth on his documents was not the same as the daughter of Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi.

From the Carabinieri, the report would then have reached the Prosecutor of Marsala and after the consent of the girl, who would be moved by the story of the kidnapping, of which she had never heard of, we would proceed with the DNA comparison.