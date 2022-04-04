Piera Maggio’s pain in the last episode of the docuseries dedicated to her little Denise Pipitone: “We remain suspended in the void”

The fourth and final episode of the Docuserie dedicated to the little girl has been broadcast Denise Pipitone, who disappeared 17 years ago from Mazara del Vallo. Mother Piera Maggio opened up to the public in front of the cameras.

The whole of Italy knows that very well mum come on that, despite the pains, the disappointments and the years, continues to fight for the truth. Piera Maggio just wants to find out what happened to her little girl, torn from her love by her when she was only 4 years old. Denise today could be a teenager who doesn’t know what her real past is and who her parents really are.

The words of Piera Maggio

We remain suspended in the void, while life flows quietly for everyone, for those who have lost their child, their loved one in this way, time never passes.

I get up in the morning thinking about where Denise might be at that moment and go to bed with that thought every day.

Piera Maggio then expressed her fear of what could have really happened to her daughter, something bad. A truth that someone knows very well and that, despite the media hype and investigations, continues to keep quiet.

A truth that the woman does not want to believe and that is why she continues to search for her daughter Vivauntil he finds evidence that could confirm otherwise:

And that’s why I say today that I’m looking for her alive, until proven otherwise. If they show me otherwise, then another story will be written there, until then we are here to fight for her.

Where is Denise Pipitone?

The docuseries aims to highlight all dark aspects of the affair, all the elements that emerged from the investigations and which should not allow the case to be closed. Also Kevin, the older brother, spoke for the first time about Denise’s disappearance. He told how, as a child, he faced that period that changed her life and how he saw his mother. collapse and get up every time.

The last investigation, which saw Giuseppe Della Key and Anna Corona under investigation, was archived. But the spotlight on the missing child is still on. The case also led to one Commission of inquiry and now the hope is that this can shed light on the truth.

His mom and dad Piero Pulizzi keep hoping and their heart beats fast every time the phone rings. Where is little Denise Pipitone today?