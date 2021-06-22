After the latest news emerged, the prosecutor decided to listen to Maria Angioni again: the former prosecutor was accused of false statements

A few minutes ago the news spread on the web about the case of Denise Pipitone: the former pm Maria Angioni is under investigation for false statements. In 2004 she was the one who coordinated the investigation of the kidnapping and the one who, after 17 years, thanks to the statements on live TV on misdirections and mysteries, led the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the investigation about the missing child.

Today Maria Angioni is a labor judge in Sassari and in recent days she has revealed that she has delivered a track to the Prosecutor’s Office and also to Piera Maggio’s lawyer.

The Maria Angioni track

After sifted through Facebook profiles of Denise’s “extended family”, came to a woman with a daughter. The former prosecutor said she was certain that it was Denise, placed in an international and peaceful family context. That woman turned out to be a Tunisian girl born in Mazara del Vallo. Milo Infante, the host of the 14 Hours program, had explained that it was a cousin of Jessica Pulizzi’s ex-partner.

Credit: Italian Stories

Maria Angioni traced back to this person through Jessica’s friendships and the likes that her sister Alice put on her photos. She had, as she herself stated, there personal certainty.

The former prosecutor questioned by the prosecutor

Today, June 22, 2021, Maria Angioni was questioned by the prosecutor. These are the latest news published. He received an invitation to appear and the guarantee information.

In recent weeks she had been heard as a witness by the investigators and what she reported on the misdirections, has since become subject of investigation. But it would seem that his accusations have not found any confirmation and the former prosecutor is now accused of false claims.

We will have to wait for the investigators to work to understand what will happen. The prosecutor has no intention of leaving leaking anything, because he doesn’t want to make the same mistakes he did in 2004.