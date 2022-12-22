A few hours in the council chamber decided the judicial fate of Maria Angioni, the former prosecutor who investigated the disappearance of little Denise Pipitone, sentenced today to a year in prison for false information to the public prosecutor. A sentence that accepts the thesis of the Prosecutor of Marsala which contested the former colleague of having fabricated a castle of lies on the kidnapping of the child and of having tarnished the work of the police with malice, accused by the defendant of misdirection.

With malice, bad faith, slandering the police station of Mazara del Vallo, Maria Angioni, “showed absolute contempt of justice,” said the prosecutor Roberto Piscitello during the indictment. A harsh indictment against the former colleague who had denounced pollution of the investigation into Denise that would have left those responsible for Denise’s kidnapping unpunished. Revelations made on live TV for months, considered “raving” by the prosecutor who spoke of “frottole”, called Angioni a “television star” and denied, on the basis of the investigations made, the reconstructions of his colleague.

«Angioni has always acted with certainty – said the magistrate during the indictment -, his statements, often reinforced by the sarcasm of those who speak only the truth, were pronounced in a scientifically calculated and lucid manner, with the precise aim of accrediting his vision deliberately disparaging the targeted police force. Necessary statements – from his point of view – to reach the conclusion that precisely that infidelity led to the failure of the investigations ».

«It goes without saying, then, like this psychological attitude, if on the one hand it is aimed at removing suspicions of professional incapacity; on the other hand it highlights that mocking the police station of Mazara del Vallo had become a consequent necessity for her with respect to which, also from a media point of view, she ended up exposing herself to fierce criticism », added the prosecutor.

The three statements judged to be false

There are three statements made by Angioni judged to be false. The first concerns the deactivation of a camera which, according to the defendant, could have brought useful elements to the investigation into the disappearance of the child and which would have been decided by the police without her knowledge. The investigators discovered that in reality the camera had been activated, for the first time, at the express request of the police and that it would have been deactivated following the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office, Angioni’s office, in 2005.

The second is related to the accusation of leaks launched by the former prosecutor who said that he would have decided to keep the agents of the Mazara police station from listening to the wiretaps because he did not trust them having discovered that some suspects were informed of the developments of the investigation. The investigations revealed instead that Angioni returned to the police the task of listening to the wiretaps, a conduct that was inconsistent, according to the indictment, with the discovery of leaks.

Finally, the statements on the former manager of the Marsala police station Antonio Sfameni who, according to the defendant, would have been investigated for “anomalies” in the investigation into Denise: a circumstance, also this, denied.