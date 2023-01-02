“Even for the Italian State Denise is still alive”, the photo of the new health card published on social media by Piera Maggio

“On the one hand so much bitterness and on the other the Italian State makes us feel the presence of our daughter”this is how the last post published on Facebook by begins Peter Maywho received Denise Pipitone’s tax code at home.

“Until proven otherwise, Denise is there and the Italian State also says this”. The tax code of her little girl who disappeared from Mazara del Vallo on 4 September 2004, 18 years ago, was about to expire and Piera Maggio received the new health card.

This courageous mother, that’s how the whole of Italy calls her by now, is fighting with all of herself so that the truth comes out. He has been looking for his little girl for 18 long years, hoping to find out what really happened outside her home on that unforgettable first September.

Until proven otherwise, Denise is still alive. Piera Maggio herself has repeatedly repeated that will keep looking for it until someone proves otherwise, that her daughter is gone.

No one can imagine what a mother might feel while holding her health card in her hands missing daughter. A document that every living person possesses.

The former prosecutor Maria Angioni

The spotlights on Denise Pipitone’s story have been rekindled for many months now, after the former prosecutor Maria Angioni, in front of the cameras of the television program Ore 14, he told of lies and misdirections during the investigation.

Serious allegations that led investigators to reopen the case. Case that unfortunately, in the end, it was archived again for lack of evidence. Not only that, Maria Angioni ended up on trial, accused of false statements to pm and it was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with suspended sentence.

None of the elements indicated by the former prosecutor would have been confirmed by the investigations.

Piera Maggio asks for a commission of inquiry

A few days ago, Piera Maggio published a new appeal on her social profile. The request for one parliamentary inquiry commission on the case of her little girl.

She turned to the good hearts of people who have the power to help her find the truth. Because Denise Pipitone was seized outside her home. Torn away from the love of her mum and dad and whoever she was, today she walks the streets of Mazara del Vallo or some other Italian or even foreign city, without having paid for the horrible act committed. And Denise could be a teenager who does not know his story.

Piera Maggio is supported by the whole of Italy and every day she can count on the love of many people who continue to give her courage.