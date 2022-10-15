Denise Pipitone, from the informant to the Egyptian woman: shocking revelations

Important new details emerge about the case Denise Pipitone, the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from Mazara del Vallo in 2004. A 2 pmthe program led by Milo Infante on Rai 2, an informer confirmed the version of Susannathe Egyptian woman, concerning the “Valtellina track“.

In detail, the informant says: “I was doing repetitions of Italian a Susanna. One day, unexpectedly, she calls me on the phone: ‘They are all talking about this missing child, I think she is here in Castione with a group of Kosovars’.

“Susanna”, continues the informant, “often helped, in exchange for some work, a Kosovar girl named Gijlia. Until, one day, the girl showed her a photograph of this little girl, confiding to her that she was the daughter of Shakira“.

“Susanna he often saw this woman, but he had never had anything to do with her. She often said to me: ‘You don’t know how ugly Shakira is’ and she had nicknamed her ‘pig face’. The correspondent, evidently surprised, asked the mysterious informant if this source, Susanna, was reliable. And, without any hesitation, the woman said yes.

The informant then explained that often the Kosovar community he was leaving to go to Bergamo because he probably had relatives there. Susannaaccording to her acquaintance, she was a very intelligent woman, which is why she would have decided to go home Carabinieri and tell about those photos he had seen on the phone of the girl who was cleaning her house.

Denise Pipitone, Gijlia denies: “In 2005 I didn’t even have a phone that took pictures”

Today, unfortunately, Susanna she passed away, but some time ago she spoke and confirmed her version on the microphones of the broadcast of Milo Infantethat is, that there was a little girl who spoke Italian, who looked like the little one Denise Pipitone and to Danas of the security guard video.

Yet no one, in 2005, bothered to investigate that important track. The wiretapping, spoken in the Kosovar dialect, was never understood and after a raid on a marriage, which led to nothing, the Valtellina track fell into the void.

Gijlia, the Kosovar girl indicated by the Egyptian woman, has never, in 18 years, been sought and listened to. Nobody saw fit to look for that cell phone and view the images. Finally, tracked down by 2 pm during the episode of 11 October, Gijlia today denies the words of the Egyptian woman.

In fact, he said that he had worked for her for a short time and that she was a woman who always drank. Not only. The woman claimed that she had never photographed any little girl, in fact she at the time did not even have a phone that took pictures of her.

